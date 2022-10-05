Revisit Naruto Anime's Highs with Brand New Footage

Nostalgic for Naruto ? Studio Pierrot began streaming a "Road of Naruto " video on Monday condensing 20 years of Naruto anime history into 10 minutes. The video features brand new animation footage.

NOTE: The following video contains spoilers for Naruto and Naruto Shippūden .

The studio left an English comment: "We hope you enjoy the 20th anniversary PV of the ' NARUTO ' anime! More Naruto contents will be distributed on this Studio Pierrot 's official YouTube channel!"

Pierrot launched a YouTube channel in June to stream episodes of classic anime.

The Naruto franchise includes multiple television anime, anime films, and original video anime. The Naruto television anime aired from 2002 to 2007. The Naruto Shippūden anime sequel series premiered in 2007 and ended in 2017.