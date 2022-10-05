Yu-Gi-Oh! Gets New adidas Footwear on October 7

Walk your path with Blue-Eyes White Dragon sneakers or Dark Magician sandals

Konami Cross Media NY announced on Tuesday that adidas will release two styles of Adi2000 sneakers and Adilette's sandals on Friday inspired by the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise . The “ adidas Originals x Yu-Gi-Oh! ” line will feature the iconic Blue-Eyes White Dragon or the Dark Magician. Each comes a piece of the Exodia The Forbidden One as a metal hang tag.

The footwear will be available both online and through retailers.

The deal builds on the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise 's recent fashion expansion. Konami announced last month that it has signed partnerships with the BAIT, Bershka, Park Agencies and Tuned in Tokyo brands to produce Yu-Gi-Oh! apparel and fashion items.

Source: Press Release