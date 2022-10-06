Exclusive Jujutsu Kaisen Watches Available at New York Comic Con

ANN's coverage of NYCC sponsored by Ize Press, the new Korean content imprint from Yen Press! From screen to print, K-Comics materialized!

MSTR Watches is selling two exclusive Jujutsu Kaisen at New York Comic Con this weekend at the Good Smile Company booth. The watches, which both come in a black alloy case and Japanese movement, feature designs of protagonist Yuji Itadori and antagonist Ryomen Sukuna.

Yuji's watch features a black band with orange stitching that matches the orange index. The top of the dial displays his fist as a signature icon.

Sukuna's watch features a dark blue band with white stitching that matches the white index. The top of the dial displays his finger as a signature icon.

Each timepiece costs US$49.99 and is individually numbered on the back. MSTR Watches' website teases an October release for the two character watches on its online shop.

New York Comic Con event will take place on October 6-9 at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

Source: Press Release