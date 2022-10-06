×
Magic: The Gathering Card Game Announces Final Fantasy, Transformers Cards

posted on by Kim Morrissy
15 Transformers cards join The Brothers' War expansion on November 18; Final Fantasy, Assassin's Creed cards will release in 2024

Wizards of the Coast announced on Saturday that 15 Transformers cards are joining the game's "The Brothers' War" expansion set. Each card is double-sided (to display each character's robot and alternate modes), and each character will be available in their standard incarnation and their alternate “Shattered Glass” universe incarnation. The featured characters include Optimus Prime, Starscream, Soundwave, Slicer, Goldbug, and Flamewar.

The Brothers' War expansion will release on November 18.

Wizards of the Coast also announced on Tuesday that it has signed new partnership deals with the Final Fantasy and Assassin's Creed game franchises. The new cards are expected to release in 2024.

Wizards of the Coast launched Magic: The Gathering in 1993. The popular card game has previously collaborated with The Walking Dead, Stranger Things, Street Fighter, and Fortnite, among other popular franchises.

Sources: Magic: The Gathering Twitter account, ICv2 (Jeffrey Dohm-Sanchez)

