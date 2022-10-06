Magic: The Gathering Card Game Announces Final Fantasy, Transformers Cards

Wizards of the Coast announced on Saturday that 15 Transformers cards are joining the game's "The Brothers' War" expansion set. Each card is double-sided (to display each character's robot and alternate modes), and each character will be available in their standard incarnation and their alternate “Shattered Glass” universe incarnation. The featured characters include Optimus Prime, Starscream, Soundwave, Slicer, Goldbug, and Flamewar.

Just revealed at #HasbroPulseCon!



Six double-sided Transformers cards which you'll be able to get in #MTGBRO Bundles as well as Set & Collector boosters, in either their normal frame or the "Shattered Glass."



First up: Optimus Prime & Starscream pic.twitter.com/OZOMxc1tjn — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) September 30, 2022

The Brothers' War expansion will release on November 18.

Wizards of the Coast also announced on Tuesday that it has signed new partnership deals with the Final Fantasy and Assassin's Creed game franchises. The new cards are expected to release in 2024.

Wizards of the Coast launched Magic: The Gathering in 1993. The popular card game has previously collaborated with The Walking Dead , Stranger Things , Street Fighter , and Fortnite , among other popular franchises.

Sources: Magic: The Gathering Twitter account, ICv2 (Jeffrey Dohm-Sanchez)