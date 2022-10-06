Persona 5 Royal Gets Official Card Game in October 2023

Emerson Matsuuchi designs cooperative card-based strategy game

ATLUS announced on Wednesday that it is partnering with Pandasaurus Games to publish a Persona 5 Royal card game on October 21, 2023. Emerson Matsuuchi ( Century: Eastern Wonders , Foundations of Rome ) is designing the game.

The "cooperative card-based strategy game" will allow players to take on the roles of their favorite Phantom Thieves.

The Persona 5 Royal ( Persona 5 The Royale in Japan) role-playing game, an expanded version of the Persona 5 PS3 and PS4 game, launched for the PS4 in Japan in October 2019. The game launched in the Americas and Europe in March 2020.

The game will release on Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC on October 21.

Source: Press Release