Urusei Yatsura Voice Actress Sumire Uesaka Cosplays Lum for Shonen Sunday

Sumire Uesaka , who voices Lum in the new television anime of Rumiko Takahashi 's Urusei Yatsura manga, participated in a cosplay shoot of her character (pictured top-right) for Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday 45th issue. The magazine shipped on Wednesday.

Takahashi drew the protagonists of MAO and Urusei Yatsura for the issue's cover. The issue is dubbed the "Rumic Special Issue" in anticipation of the Urusei Yatsura anime's October 13 debut.

The anime will run for half a year, or two cours (quarters of a year), without breaks. The entire run of the anime will adapt selected stories from the manga and last four cours , or a full year, although not consecutively. The anime will air in the Noitamina programming block on Fuji TV and other channels to mark the 100th anniversary of the manga's publisher Shogakukan .

The manga series ran in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine from 1978 to 1987. The manga inspired a television anime series that ran from 1981 to 1986, various anime films, and an original video anime ( OVA ) series.

Source: Comic Natalie