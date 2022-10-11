Fluffy Life-Sized Altaria Soars Into Pokémon Centers

Altaria is over a meter tall, costs 55,000 yen (about US$380)

The newest life-sized Pokémon plush to go on sale in Japan is Altaria, the fluffy blue-and-white Dragon/Flying-type Pokémon. Altaria is over a meter tall, and its body mostly consists of white cloud-like plumage, making it an ideal hugging toy. (On the other hand, Altaria without its fluff is a bit freaky).

The plush's measurements are 96 x 131 x 90 centimeters (or around 37.8 x 51.6 x 35.4 inches). It will cost 55,000 yen (about US$380). Pre-orders opened on the Japanese Pokémon Center 's online store on Friday and will last until November 7. Orders will ship in mid-May next year.

Other adorable life-sized Pokémon over the years include a giant Snorlax, a hefty Pikachu, a rideable Lapras, a very long Furret, and—most recently—a bouncy Spheal.