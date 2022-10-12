U.S. Safety Commission Ponders Chainsaw Man

Man made of chainsaws. Hm.

The official Twitter account for the US Consumer Product Safety Commission is pondering the existence of Chainsaw Man , following the anime's premiere yesterday. The anime's official hashtag began trending on Tuesday and seems to have caught the attention of the agency. The commission (or whoever is running its Twitter account) began pondering the obvious safety issues brought forth by a man made of chainsaws.

The internet quickly jumped on the conversation since it's not often Government- sempai notices anime. The Commission acknowledged that Denji wouldn't fall under its jurisdiction, what with him being a man and all. The next question was whether Denji might be open to doing a chainsaw PSA for all of us non-Chainsaw-People.

But would a person made of chainsaws do a chainsaw safety PSA for people not made of chainsaws who use chainsaws? That's the question. — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) October 12, 2022

The account also shared AI artwork by blogger Parker Molloy of what a " Chainsaw Man " would allegedly look like.

Crunchyroll screened the U.S. premiere at New York Comic Con on October 7 followed by the streaming premiere on October 11. The first episode, including its OP with many film references, was a major topic of discussion on social media after its debut.