hololive's Mori Calliope Releases 1st Major Album on December 16 Worldwide

Pre-orders now open for "SINDERELLA"

hololive Virtual YouTuber Mori Calliope's will release her first major album, titled "SINDERELLA," on December 16. Pre-orders are open at Mori Calliope's official online shop and Animate International.

The concept behind the album is “ten deadly sins,” with each of the ten tracks based on a different sin. Mori Calliope commented: "She sings and she sins. A princess that leads a double life...SINDERELLA. However attractive she may appear, the real her is far from perfect. This album is her story."

First Run Limited Editions will include a sleeve case featuring art by popular artist Yukisame, who also provided the art for Mori Calliope's first extended play (EP) record "SHINIGAMI NOTE." The tall case features art by popular Instagram artist YULIA.

First Run Limited Editions will also include within the packaging a "Dead Beat Scripture" (pamphlet), as well as one random "SINDERELLA" original card from four types total.

Regular Editions feature cover art by the artist Rei, who also provided the cover art for Mori Calliope's previous release "UnAlive." Purchases through Animate International will also come with a B4 Clear Poster.

Mori Calliope debuted as part of the hololive English branch in September 2020. She made her major label debut under the Universal Music sublabel EMI Records with the release of her first EP "SHINIGAMI NOTE" in July. She is the first hololive English talent to make a major label debut.

Source: Press Release