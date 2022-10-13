×
This Garchomp Pokémon Cushion Might Be Bigger Than You

posted on by Kim Morrissy
1.6 meter long cushion is available for pre-order on Premium Bandai

A 1.6 meter long Garchomp cushion opened for pre-orders in Japan on Wednesday. It looks incredibly cuddly, which is not something one would normally say about this tough and agile ground and dragon-type Pokémon.

Premium Bandai's Japan store is selling the Garchomp cushion for 57,200 yen (about US$390). It's expected to ship next February.

Alternatively, if you're looking for a dragon-type Pokémon that's equally cuddly but a lot fluffier, the Pokémon Center in Japan has a life-sized Altaria plush up for pre-order right now.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web

