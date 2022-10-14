Nintendo Store Opens Osaka Branch on November 11

Lottery is open for pre-open day invitations

Nintendo announced on Thursday that it will open " Nintendo Osaka," the Nintendo Store's Osaka branch, on November 11. The store will sell original or licensed goods for games such as Super Mario Brothers, The Legend of Zelda, Splatoon, Animal Crossing , and others.

The store will hold its pre-open day on November 10. Nintendo 's website is accepting applications until October 20 for up to 2,000 visitors on the pre-open day. The winners will be drawn by lottery.

The first Nintendo Store in Japan opened in Tokyo's Shibuya Parco building in November 2019.

Photo of Nintendo Store Tokyo by Kim Morrissy