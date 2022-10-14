Studio Ghibli Reprints Every Original Film Poster, Pamphlet

The Ghibli Park will sell the new merch line at its November 1 opening

Studio Ghibli is bringing back every original poster and pamphlet for all 23 of its feature films in a new "Ghibli Movie Collection" merch line. This includes all 49 visuals that were used to promote the films during their original releases. These include alternate illustrations along with the familiar poster visuals. With the exception of some merchandise products, the original printing from the time is completely restored.

The posters are being sold in B2 size. The pamphlets will retain the exact same contents. Posters cost 1,320 yen (about US$9), while pamphlets cost 1,100 yen (about US$7).

The Ghibli Park will sell the new merch line at its November 1 opening, but you can also get your hands on it through the Ghibli Museum in Mitaka and its corresponding online shop, as well as the TOHO animation online store. Purchases of over 2,000 yen (about US$13.50) through the TOHO animation store will come with an A4-size paper file with all 49 poster visuals embedded in it (pictured top-right).

Source: Comic Natalie