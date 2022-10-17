Mafumafu Debuts Full Music Video for Plantopia Figure Project

Singer-songwriter Mafumafu began streaming the music video for the new figure project Plantopia on Saturday. The song is titled "Shitsurakuen" (Paradise Lost).

Mafumafu is currently on hiatus, but he commented that he wants everyone to enjoy the world of Plantopia .

Twin Engine , Good Smile Company , and Max Factory are collaborating on the project. Nozomu Kuoka, the project's writer, also debuted the first chapter of a serialized story for the project in the Kakuyomu website on July 2.

Yuuki Igarashi ( Star Wars: Visions ' Lop & Ocho short) is directing the video. The project will then launch a Kickstarter for character figures on August 26, with plans to later expand into novels, manga, anime, and games.

Illustrators LAM ( takt op. , Technoroid Overmind , WAKKA ) and Kukka ( The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbye novel illustrations) are illustrating the project, while Nozomu Kuoka ( Escape Speed , Jigoku ni Inore. Ten ni Ochiru. novels) is writing.

The companies describe the project as being set in the far future of a world overgrown with plants, trees, and other foliage, having now taken over the sites of past civilizations. The dominant species in this new world are "Flowerians," a being that combines aspects of humans and flowers. They have built their own culture but are also curious about past civilizations. The story begins when a girl from the extinct human species is discovered, and the Flowerians puzzle over how to interact with her.

Source: Comic Natalie