Elden Ring Gets Jazz Music Streaming Event on December 3

Elden Ring and jazz? It's a more likely combo than you'd think. Bandai Namco Entertainment America announced on Monday that it will host a jazz music streaming event on December 3 for FromSoftware 's action RPG Elden Ring . Grammy Award-winning alto saxophone musician Kenny Garrett and jazz trumpeter Takuya Kuroda will translate Elden Ring's haunting and grandiose original soundtrack into jazz tunes—including improv segments.

Two “Elden Ring™: A Night in the Lands Between” shows will be broadcast live from Hollywood's Bourbon Room on December 3 at 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Tickets to the physical event and livestream are available through the event website in different tiers, with VIP packages that include collectible items, the game's digital soundtrack, and access to the post-show VOD .

In addition, Bandai Namco Entertainment America is streaming a trailer featuring comments by Garrett and Kuroda.

"If I can pick one word to describe this project, it's epic," Kuroda said. "I think that's really the important part, it's just the experience of watching the performance by us, and [saying] just like 'wow this is stunning', and then 'wow this is really the music for Elden Ring .'"

Garrett commented: "I'm always thinking about that we take the audience on a journey. It's not going to be what you thought it was."

Source: Press Release



