New Genshin Impact Animated Video Delivers Mondstadt Nostalgia

Sun Creature Studio creates 2-minute video for game's starting region

The Genshin Impact game might have recently launched its Sumeru expansion, but it hasn't forgotten its older regions. A new short animated video highlights Mondstadt, the starting region of the game. Witness the luscious Europe-inspired scenery accompanied by sentimental piano music.

HoYoverse describes the video as "an experimental endeavor to unfold the world of Teyvat with stories and details from various perspectives." It has not yet revealed further plans and details about this collaboration.

The video was created by European animation studio Sun Creature. The studio has previously created content for Amazon 's Hunters series, League of Legends' "Sprit Blossoms" skins, the Travel Oregon tourism campaign, Netflix 's Love, Death, + Robots and more.

HoYoverse (formerly miHoYo ) launched the free-to-play Genshin Impact game worldwide in September 2020. The game is available on iOS, Android, PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. HoYoverse describes the game:

Step into Teyvat, a vast world teeming with life and flowing with elemental energy. You and your sibling arrived here from another world. Separated by an unknown god, stripped of your powers, and cast into a deep slumber, you now awake to a world very different from when you first arrived. Thus begins your journey across Teyvat to seek answers from The Seven — the gods of each element. Along the way, prepare to explore every inch of this wondrous world, join forces with a diverse range of characters, and unravel the countless mysteries that Teyvat holds...

HoYoverse is collaborating with anime studio ufotable for a "long term collaboration project" with Genshin Impact . The company's Honkai Impact 3rd game has previously inspired several anime and animated projects.

Source: Press Release