Zelda Wiki Splits Off from Fandom, Inc.

The "Zelda Wiki" fan community wiki for the Legend of Zelda franchise announced on Thursday that it has split off from the Fandom, Inc. pop culture and wiki hosting platform. The staff has opened a new portal website at the Zeldapedia.wiki URL.

The site's editor-in-chief wrote that the wiki's mission was to be "editorially independent," but that they believe that "these ideals are incompatible with Fandom." The move for independence is a reaction to "Fandom's recent buyouts and questionable staffing decisions." The editor-in-chief urged for other wiki communities hosted under Fandom to make the same decision, and for those currently employed at Fandom to "unionize while you still can."

The Zelda Wiki endorses the Nintendo Independent Wiki Alliance (NIWA) and the Square Enix Independent Wiki Alliance (SEIWA), which are networks of independent fan wikis. Other independently run wikis in the NIWA network include the Mario Wiki, Bulbapedia (for the Pokémon franchise ), and the Super Smash Bros. Wiki.

The Zelda Wiki portal site hosted by Fandom is still online, but updates are expected to be focused on the Zeldapedia.wiki platform.

Fandom is a wiki hosting platform, focusing on pop culture and fan activities. It was known as Wikia before October 2016. The company helped organize the United States Navy's Twitch streams last year. On October 3, Fandom announced that it had acquired the Comic Vine, Cord Cutters News, GameFAQs, GameSpot, Giant Bomb, Metacritic, and TV Guide brands from the Red Ventures media company.

