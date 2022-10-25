Makoto Shinkai's Suzume Anime Film Warns Audiences of Realistic Quake Alarm Scene

Film has completed production, will open in Japan on November 11

The Twitter account of Makoto Shinkai 's Suzume ( Suzume no Tojimari or literally, Suzume's Door-Locking) film announced on Saturday that the film will contain scenes depicting an earthquake and earthquake alarms. The film's production committee stated that the sounds of the alarms are fictional and do not take place in reality, and asked for the audience's understanding.

The tweet also states that the film has completed production. The film will open in Japan on November 11.

Crunchyroll , Sony Pictures Entertainment , and Wild Bunch International will release the film worldwide except in Asia in early 2023. Crunchyroll will handle North American distribution, while Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will handle distribution in Latin America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, Africa, and portions of Europe. Crunchyroll , Sony Pictures Entertainment , and Wild Bunch International will release the film in French- and German-speaking Europe.

CoMix Wave Films describes the story:

On the other side of the door, was time in its entirety— 17-year-old Suzume's journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu when she encounters a young man who tells her, “I'm looking for a door.” What Suzume finds is a single weathered door standing upright in the midst of ruins as though it was shielded from whatever catastrophe struck. Seemingly mesmerized by its power, Suzume reaches for the knob… Doors begin to open one after another all across Japan, unleashing destruction upon any who are near. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster. The stars

The sunset

The morning sky

Within that realm, it was as though all time had melted together in the sky— Drawn in by this mysterious door, Suzume's journey is about to begin.

Shinkai stated that three important points about the film are that it is a road movie around Japan, a story about "closing doors" rather than opening them, and a reason to visit the movie theater. He elaborated that closing doors can refer to tying loose ends or finishing something.

Shinkai's two previous films, your name. and Weathering With You , have also focused on natural disasters. The director's other works include 5 Centimeters Per Second , Voices of a Distant Star , She and Her Cat , The Place Promised in Our Early Days , The Garden of Words , and Children Who Chase Lost Voices .

Source: Suzume Anime Film's Twitter account via Hachima Kikо̄