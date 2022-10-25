Sphere Idol, Voice Actress Ayahi Takagaki Announces Birth of 1st Child

Singer and voice actress Ayahi Takagaki announced on her blog on Friday that she has given birth to her first child. She described the process of giving birth as "neither safe nor absolute" and remarked that she felt as if she put her life on the line in order to accomplish the deed.

"It was a period in which I had no choice but to believe and entrust my body to others, but now I'm able to hold this warm life, so small and yet resilient, in my arms. I'm filled with happiness and gratitude about this marvelous miracle," she wrote.

She thanked her staff, the medical professionals, and her fans for their help and support, and said that she is doing her best to recover so that she can return to work. Finally, she remarked that although there are many things she does not know yet as a first-time mother, she plans to treasure every day with her child. "Honestly, I am filled with uncertainty, but I adore my child so, so much!"

Takagaki is a member of the idol group Sphere with fellow singers Minako Kotobuki , Haruka Tomatsu , and Aki Toyosaki . Together they performed theme songs for Squid Girl Season 2 , Bakuman. 3 , Two Car and more. Takagaki has also performed theme songs solo for Anonymous Noise , Occult Academy , The Legend of the Legendary Heroes , and Juden Chan . She's starred in multiple anime series as well including Kakegurui as Sumika, Sword Art Online as Lizbeth, Land of the Lustrous as Jade, and Durarara!!×2 as Erika Karisawa.

In August 2019, she announced her marriage to someone involved in stage production for her performances.

