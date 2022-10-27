Sailor Moon, CASETiFY Team Up for 2nd Round of Phone, Electronics Accessories

Items from 1st collection will be restocked, along with new custom cases, accessories

The Hong Kong-based CASETiFY phone accessory company announced on Thursday that its Sailor Moon collaboration line is back for a second round after the first launch sold out in June. The items from the first collection will be restocked, along with new custom cases and accessories.

The new cases show illustrations of the five main Sailor Guardians in pairs. Other designs feature Chibi Moon, the Four Guardians of the Outer Planets, Luna, and Artemis. The cases provide name customization options. The collection is compatible with iPhone, Google Pixel, and select Samsung devices.

The lineup also includes an AirTag holder and magnetic wireless chargers in the image of the Transformation Brooch, Crystal Star Compact, and Cosmic Heart Compact. Prices range from US$38 up.

CASETiFY has previously teamed up with Dragon Ball and One Piece .

Source: Press Release