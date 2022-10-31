Interest
Alicia Keys, Paris Hilton Show Off Their Anime Halloween Costumes
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Alicia Keys dresses as Dragon Ball's Beerus, Paris Hilton as Sailor Moon
No matter who you are, Halloween's a great time of year to show off your anime costumes. Popular singer Alicia Keys showed up to Saturday's Halloween party dressed as Beerus from Dragon Ball, while Paris Hilton posted a photo of herself in a Sailor Moon costume on Instagram.
Alicia Keys' in her halloween costume yesterday! 🎃🦹🏽♀️ pic.twitter.com/HG33NtzxhE— Alicia Keys Daily (@AliciaKeysDaiIy) October 30, 2022
Hilton, who is no stranger to dressing up as Sailor Moon commented on her Instagram post: "Dressed up as my Childhood icon Sailor Moon! Happy Halloween!"
Alicia Keys' son is also a notable anime fan, having performed music from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure to a live audience on the piano.