Alicia Keys, Paris Hilton Show Off Their Anime Halloween Costumes

No matter who you are, Halloween's a great time of year to show off your anime costumes. Popular singer Alicia Keys showed up to Saturday's Halloween party dressed as Beerus from Dragon Ball , while Paris Hilton posted a photo of herself in a Sailor Moon costume on Instagram.

Hilton, who is no stranger to dressing up as Sailor Moon commented on her Instagram post: "Dressed up as my Childhood icon Sailor Moon ! Happy Halloween!"