Interest
MAPPA Animates Video For Tokyo Great Bears Volleyball Team
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The Tokyo Great Bears volleyball team unveiled a video at its opening game on Saturday, featuring animation by MAPPA. You can only watch the full video at the team's matches, but MAPPA has posted some screenshots to give viewers a taste of what to expect.
本日開催される #東京グレートベアーズ のホーム開幕戦にて、MAPPAがアニメーションパートの制作を担当したオープニングムービーが初お披露目になります！— MAPPA (@MAPPA_Info) October 29, 2022
ぜひ試合会場でご覧ください！
皆様、一緒にグレートベアーズを応援しましょう！#グレベア pic.twitter.com/bbkOJh2f9d
The team's "Opening Movie" contains a blend of live-action footage and animation. Hiro Kimura directed the video at Geek Pictures. Ryouhei Muta (Violet Evergarden, Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions!, Encouragement of Climb: Next Summit key animator) drew the animation. The Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra provided the music.
Sources: Press Release, MAPPA's Twitter account