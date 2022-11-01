×
Interest
MAPPA Animates Video For Tokyo Great Bears Volleyball Team

posted on by Kim Morrissy
Live-action, animated video unveiled at team's opening match on Saturday

The Tokyo Great Bears volleyball team unveiled a video at its opening game on Saturday, featuring animation by MAPPA. You can only watch the full video at the team's matches, but MAPPA has posted some screenshots to give viewers a taste of what to expect.

The team's "Opening Movie" contains a blend of live-action footage and animation. Hiro Kimura directed the video at Geek Pictures. Ryouhei Muta (Violet Evergarden, Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions!, Encouragement of Climb: Next Summit key animator) drew the animation. The Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra provided the music.

Sources: Press Release, MAPPA's Twitter account

