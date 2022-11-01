Interest
New Donbei Kitsune Udon Anime Ad Portrays Taisho Era Fox Girl
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Nissin Foods' second Donbei Kitsune Udon anime ad debuted on television in Japan on Monday. The newest installment is set in the romantic era of Japan's Taisho period. Saori Hayami plays a jealous kitsune fox girl, while Kensho Ono plays a young man who deliberately eats tempura udon instead of kitsune udon to rile her up. Manga artist Taishi Mori (Radiation House) designed the characters.
15-second version:
The first Donbei Kitsune Udon ad featured a bittersweet romance between a young man played by Kikunosuke Toya and a fox girl played by Anne Ogawa. Manga artist Eisaku Kubonouchi (Chocolat, Carole & Tuesday) designed the characters.
In 2017, Nissin Cup Noodle launched its "Hungry Days" ad campaign, a series of commercials that starred famous anime characters at the precipice of their youth to invoke a specific, nostalgic feeling. The first "Hungry Days" campaign concluded with a romantic confession against an apocalyptic backdrop. The next campaign focused on the One Piece characters in their school days. Kubonouchi also designed the characters for those ads.
Source: Comic Natalie