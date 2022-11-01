New Donbei Kitsune Udon Anime Ad Portrays Taisho Era Fox Girl

Nissin Foods ' second Donbei Kitsune Udon anime ad debuted on television in Japan on Monday. The newest installment is set in the romantic era of Japan's Taisho period. Saori Hayami plays a jealous kitsune fox girl, while Kensho Ono plays a young man who deliberately eats tempura udon instead of kitsune udon to rile her up. Manga artist Taishi Mori ( Radiation House ) designed the characters.

30-second version: 15-second version:

The first Donbei Kitsune Udon ad featured a bittersweet romance between a young man played by Kikunosuke Toya and a fox girl played by Anne Ogawa. Manga artist Eisaku Kubonouchi ( Chocolat , Carole & Tuesday ) designed the characters.

In 2017, Nissin Cup Noodle launched its "Hungry Days" ad campaign, a series of commercials that starred famous anime characters at the precipice of their youth to invoke a specific, nostalgic feeling. The first "Hungry Days" campaign concluded with a romantic confession against an apocalyptic backdrop. The next campaign focused on the One Piece characters in their school days. Kubonouchi also designed the characters for those ads.

Source: Comic Natalie