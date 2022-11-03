The Simpson's Death Note Parody Episodes Garners 3.7 Million Viewers

Viewership was down for the Halloween special compared to previous years.

Sunday's "Treehouse of Horror XXXIII" Halloween episode of The Simpsons pulled in 3.7 million viewers, according to TVLine. The latest iteration of the series' yearly horror-themed episode included the "Death Tome" segment, the Death Note parody animated by South Korean animation studio DR Movie .

The episode was airing in competition with NBC Sunday Night Football's broadcast of the Packers vs Bills game. The football game earned 16.2 million total viewers. The Simpsons had a 1.2 demo rating, an increase from the previous week. However, viewership was still down for the Halloween special compared to previous years. Last year's "Treehouse of Horror XXXII" brought in 3.96 million viewers, 2020's episode saw 6.48 million viewers, and 2019 saw 5.67 million viewers tune in.

The Simpsons executive producer Matt Selman revealed in July that the episode would parody Death Note . Lisa Simpson took on the role as Light with her brother Bart as the shinigami Ryuk.

Source: TVLine (Matt Webb Mitovich)