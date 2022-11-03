Tokyo Anime Award Fest Opens Public Voting for Anime of the Year

Users can vote for any anime that debuted in whole or in part in Japan between October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022

The 2023 Tokyo Anime Award Festival (TAAF) opened public voting on its website on Tuesday for the Animation of the Year category. Users can vote for any anime that debuted in whole or in part in Japan between October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022. The top-voted title will win the Anime Fan Award, while professionals in the anime industry will select award recipients for works and individuals from the top 100 titles.

To participate, you must have a Twitter account. Voting is restricted to once per person, and you can vote for up to three titles. The deadline is December 2.

The Tokyo Anime Award Festival will be held from March 10 to 13. In last year's awards, Jujutsu Kaisen won the television category for works and Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time won the animated film category. IDOLiSH7 Third Beat! won the festival's Anime Fan award, which was based on 278,332 fan votes.

Source: Comic Natalie