×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Interest
Anime YouTube Channel Introduces Contemporary Art to Audiences

posted on by Lynzee Loveridge
Characters Mimi Gajatōge and Gakurai Boruboyama aim to make learning about art more interesting.

A new Japanese YouTube channel launched on Tuesday in the hopes of educating viewers about contemporary art. The "Gendai Art o Kiso kara Manaberu Channel" (A Channel to Learn the Basics of Contemporary Art) features two anime characters as guides, Mimi Gajatōge (voiced by Rarisa Tago Takeda) and Gakurai Boruboyama (Hiro Shimono) and aims to make learning about art more interesting.

The characters were designed by Tera Terada. The channel's art history content is supervised by professor Hiroki Yamamoto. Yamamoto is teaches at Kanazawa College of Art where he lecturers as part of the college's Department of Fine Arts. He also authored multiple books on the subject of contemporary art.

The episodes are animated by AQUA ARIS with scripts by Hiroshi Kamei. Yoshitomo is directing the series. A "special edition" video is also being shown at the Mori Art Museum in Tokyo as part of the "Chikyū ga Mawaru Oto o Kiku: Pandemic Ikō no Wellbeing" exhibition (Listen to the Sound of the Earth Spinning: Post-Pandemic Wellbeing).

Source: Comic Natalie

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives