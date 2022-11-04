Anime YouTube Channel Introduces Contemporary Art to Audiences

Characters Mimi Gajatōge and Gakurai Boruboyama aim to make learning about art more interesting.

A new Japanese YouTube channel launched on Tuesday in the hopes of educating viewers about contemporary art. The "Gendai Art o Kiso kara Manaberu Channel" (A Channel to Learn the Basics of Contemporary Art) features two anime characters as guides, Mimi Gajatōge (voiced by Rarisa Tago Takeda ) and Gakurai Boruboyama ( Hiro Shimono ) and aims to make learning about art more interesting.

The characters were designed by Tera Terada. The channel's art history content is supervised by professor Hiroki Yamamoto. Yamamoto is teaches at Kanazawa College of Art where he lecturers as part of the college's Department of Fine Arts. He also authored multiple books on the subject of contemporary art.

The episodes are animated by AQUA ARIS with scripts by Hiroshi Kamei . Yoshitomo is directing the series. A "special edition" video is also being shown at the Mori Art Museum in Tokyo as part of the "Chikyū ga Mawaru Oto o Kiku: Pandemic Ikō no Wellbeing" exhibition (Listen to the Sound of the Earth Spinning: Post-Pandemic Wellbeing).

Source: Comic Natalie