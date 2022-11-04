One Piece Celebrates 104th Volume with Live Uta Performance

Uta, the songstress heroine of One Piece Film Red , sang her heart out on Thursday to commemorate the release of the manga's 104th compiled volume. Ado , Uta's singing voice, performed the film's theme song "Shinjidai" ("New Genesis") to a 3D model of Uta at a virtual Japan National Stadium. The One Piece YouTube channel streamed the short music video.

The virtual performance's venue was a secret up until the video's debut. The only public hint was "A certain place that symbolizes the beginning of a new era."

One Piece Film Red opened in Japan on August 6. The movie has become the franchise 's highest-selling and highest-earning film installment, in terms of both the number of tickets sold and yen earned at the box office. The film centers on a new character named Uta, Shanks' daughter. Kaori Nazuka is the speaking voice of Uta, while Ado is the character's singing voice.

The manga's 104th volume shipped on Friday, marking the conclusion of the Wano Country arc.

