Makoto Shinkai's Suzume Film Collaborates With Whopping 47 Companies

One for each prefecture in Japan

Makoto Shinkai films have been getting steadily more elaborate marketing campaigns over the years, but Suzume has to take the cake. The film's official Twitter account and website announced on Wednesday that it will collaborate with 47 companies simultaneously—one to represent each prefecture in Japan.

The list of participating companies is below:

Hokkaido: Sanpo Shoji

Aomori: Yamamoto Foods

Iwate: Morioka Terminal Buildlng

Miyagi: Kasho Sanzen

Akita: Kanbun Gondendo

Yamagata: Kineya

Fukushima: Kashiwaya

Ibaraki: Ibaraki Hitachiwagyu Beef Promotion Association

Tochigi: Ashikaga Flower Park

Gunma: Yokoo Daily Foods

Saitama: Saitama Super Arena

Chiba: Narita International Airport

Tokyo: Sunshine City

Kanagawa: Sagamiko Resort Pleasure Forest

Niigata: Ajinoren

Toyama: Nousaku

Ishikawa: Hokuriku Confectionery

Fukui: Egawa

Yamanashi: Kikyouya

Nagano: Yawataya Isogoro

Gifu: Meiho Ham

Shizuoka: Mishima Skywalk

Aichi: Nakamo

Mie: Asahiya

Shiga: Watayo

Kyoto: Bijuu

Osaka: 551 Horai

Hyogo: Hotel New Awaji

Nara: Nara Kenko Land & Nara Plaza Hotel

Wakayama: Traffic Comfort

Tottori: Daisen Nyugyo Agricultural Cooperative Association

Shimane: Yuushien Garden

Okuyama: Koeido

Hiroshima: Nishikido

Yamaguchi: Yoshida Suisan

Tokushima: Ono Seimen

Kagawa: Reoma Unity

Ehime: Hatada

Kochi: Hamako

Fukuoka: Hiyoko

Saga: Miyajima Shoyu

Nagasaki: Kujukushima Group

Kumamoto: Fujibambi

Oita: Kijima Kogen Amusement Park

Miyazaki: Miyazaki Car Ferry

Kagoshima: Shiroyama Hotel Kagoshima

Okinawa: Formost Blue Seal

The "Japan's Door-Locking Project" (a reference to the film's Japanese title Suzume no Tojimari , or literally, Suzume's Door-Locking) aims to "lighten modern Japan, which is confronting many different difficulties." The campaign plans to release tie-up commercials at a later date.

In other Suzume marketing news, McDonald's Japan launched its Suzume tie-in Happy Meals on Friday. The Happy Meals bundle a spinoff picture book, titled Suzume to Isu (Suzume and the Chair), which tells an original story for children that is linked to the film's plot.

The film will open in Japan on November 11.

Crunchyroll , Sony Pictures Entertainment , and Wild Bunch International will release the film worldwide except in Asia in early 2023. Crunchyroll will handle North American distribution, while Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will handle distribution in Latin America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, Africa, and portions of Europe. Crunchyroll , Sony Pictures Entertainment , and Wild Bunch International will release the film in French- and German-speaking Europe.

Source: Suzume film's website via Otakomu