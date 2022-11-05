Interest
Makoto Shinkai's Suzume Film Collaborates With Whopping 47 Companies
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Makoto Shinkai films have been getting steadily more elaborate marketing campaigns over the years, but Suzume has to take the cake. The film's official Twitter account and website announced on Wednesday that it will collaborate with 47 companies simultaneously—one to represent each prefecture in Japan.
The list of participating companies is below:
- Hokkaido: Sanpo Shoji
- Aomori: Yamamoto Foods
- Iwate: Morioka Terminal Buildlng
- Miyagi: Kasho Sanzen
- Akita: Kanbun Gondendo
- Yamagata: Kineya
- Fukushima: Kashiwaya
- Ibaraki: Ibaraki Hitachiwagyu Beef Promotion Association
- Tochigi: Ashikaga Flower Park
- Gunma: Yokoo Daily Foods
- Saitama: Saitama Super Arena
- Chiba: Narita International Airport
- Tokyo: Sunshine City
- Kanagawa: Sagamiko Resort Pleasure Forest
- Niigata: Ajinoren
- Toyama: Nousaku
- Ishikawa: Hokuriku Confectionery
- Fukui: Egawa
- Yamanashi: Kikyouya
- Nagano: Yawataya Isogoro
- Gifu: Meiho Ham
- Shizuoka: Mishima Skywalk
- Aichi: Nakamo
- Mie: Asahiya
- Shiga: Watayo
- Kyoto: Bijuu
- Osaka: 551 Horai
- Hyogo: Hotel New Awaji
- Nara: Nara Kenko Land & Nara Plaza Hotel
- Wakayama: Traffic Comfort
- Tottori: Daisen Nyugyo Agricultural Cooperative Association
- Shimane: Yuushien Garden
- Okuyama: Koeido
- Hiroshima: Nishikido
- Yamaguchi: Yoshida Suisan
- Tokushima: Ono Seimen
- Kagawa: Reoma Unity
- Ehime: Hatada
- Kochi: Hamako
- Fukuoka: Hiyoko
- Saga: Miyajima Shoyu
- Nagasaki: Kujukushima Group
- Kumamoto: Fujibambi
- Oita: Kijima Kogen Amusement Park
- Miyazaki: Miyazaki Car Ferry
- Kagoshima: Shiroyama Hotel Kagoshima
- Okinawa: Formost Blue Seal
The "Japan's Door-Locking Project" (a reference to the film's Japanese title Suzume no Tojimari, or literally, Suzume's Door-Locking) aims to "lighten modern Japan, which is confronting many different difficulties." The campaign plans to release tie-up commercials at a later date.
In other Suzume marketing news, McDonald's Japan launched its Suzume tie-in Happy Meals on Friday. The Happy Meals bundle a spinoff picture book, titled Suzume to Isu (Suzume and the Chair), which tells an original story for children that is linked to the film's plot.
The film will open in Japan on November 11.
Crunchyroll, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Wild Bunch International will release the film worldwide except in Asia in early 2023. Crunchyroll will handle North American distribution, while Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will handle distribution in Latin America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, Africa, and portions of Europe. Crunchyroll, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Wild Bunch International will release the film in French- and German-speaking Europe.