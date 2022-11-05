Steve Aoki Releases Remix Track for One Piece Film Red Soundtrack

Album released on Friday

DJ Steve Aoki released a remix track for the One Piece Film Red original soundtrack. The "Straw Hats Pirate Anthem – Steve Aoki Remix" is one of the 48 tracks on the film's soundtrack album, which shipped in Japan on Friday. The album is also available for download through Apple Music.

Aoki's track is a blend of three opening themes from the television anime series, sung by Japanese artist Hiroshi Kitadani : “We Are!”, “We Go!”, and "OVER THE TOP.” The remix first premiered at Toei Animation's “ One Piece Film Red presents Steve Aoki Live” special event at Anime Expo.

“I'm so excited to be a part of the One Piece world and continue our collaborative partnership together,” Aoki commented. “They are champions of the anime and manga world, and I hope fans can feel my excitement in this remix.”

Steve Aoki is a two-time Grammy-nominated producer/DJ. In the anime world, he arranged and composed the "Lights Go Out" insert song featured in Carole & Tuesday episode 19. His new remix marks his third collaboration with Toei Animation. His Dim Mak fashion and record label brand released a One Piece apparel tie-in in July.

Toei opened the One Piece Film Red anime in Japan on August 6. The movie has become the franchise's highest-selling and highest-earning film installment, in terms of both the number of tickets sold and yen earned at the box office.

Crunchyroll will released the film in the United States and Canada on Friday, and in Australia and New Zealand on Thursday.

Source: Press Release