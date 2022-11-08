Bocchi the Rock! Anime Streams Lyric Video for Episode 5 Insert Song

Kessoku Band performs "Guitar, Solitude, and the Blue Planet" with lyrics by Bocchi

Impressed with the insert song in Bocchi the Rock! 's fifth episode? Aniplex 's official YouTube channel began streaming the song's "Lyric Video" on Sunday, right on the heels of the episode's debut.

"Guitar, Solitude, and the Blue Planet" is performed by the fictional Kessoku Band and written by heroine Hitori "Bocchi-chan" ("Loner") Gotō. Episode 4 depicted Bocchi's struggle to formulate the lyrics; she started by attempting a crowd-pleasing song with youthful themes, but then eventually decided to express her unique negative energy.

In real life, singer-songwriter ZAQ wrote the lyrics. Otoha, member of the musical group 48foureight, wrote the composition, and guitarist akkin arranged it.

Aniplex is also streaming a clip of Kessoku Band's performance from the anime.

The anime premiered on the Tokyo MX , BS11 , Gunma TV , and Tochigi TV channels on October 9. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The manga's story follows Hitori "Bocchi-chan" ("Loner") Gotō, a lonely high school girl whose heart lies in her guitar. She does nothing every day except strum her guitar by herself at home. However, she happens one day to meet Nijika Ijichi, who is looking for a guitarist for her group named "Kessoku Band."

The anime's "Kessoku Band" with Ikumi Hasegawa (voice of Ikuyo Kita) on vocals is performing the opening and ending songs. Singer-songwriter Ai Higuchi wrote the lyrics, and Otoha composed the music for the opening song titled "Seishun Complex" (Youth Complex). The KANA-BOON band's vocalist and guitarist Maguro Taniguchi wrote the lyrics and composed the music for the ending song titled "Distortion!!"