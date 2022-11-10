Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Anime Gets Tabletop RPG

The anime based on a videogame based on a tabletop RPG is inspiring its own TRPG

R. Talsorian Games, the makers of the tabletop RPG which CD Projekt's Cyberpunk 2077 game is based on, announced on Monday that the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime series by Studio Trigger is getting its own tabletop RPG.

The " Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Mission Kit" uses the same setting and game system as Cyberpunk RED , which is the fourth edition of R. Talsorian Games' Cyberpunk tabletop RPG. The starter box set will include the game rules and background information about the Dark Future, Night City, and the Edgerunners creative team.

The game aims to be accessible to new TRPG players and provide experienced players of Cyberpunk RED with updated features such as cyberware, firepower, and netrunning skills in line with the 2077 setting.

The game is currently in development, and the developers will announce more information at a later date.

The Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime based on CD PROJEKT RED 's Cyberpunk 2077 game premiered on September 13 with 10 30-minute episodes. Netflix describes the anime:

The series tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in Night City — a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he stays alive by becoming an edgerunner — a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk.

CD PROJEKT RED released the "open-world, action-adventure story" for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in November 2020.

