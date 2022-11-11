Borrow Goku's Power with Kamehameha Energy Drink

For those curious, the Kamehameha flavor is based on strawberry lychee

The G FUEL energy drink brand has taken on the daunting task of channeling the power of a Kamehameha into a beverage. Pre-orders for a collector's box of the G FUEL Kamehameha flavored energy drink opened on G FUEL's website opened on Wednesday.

For those curious, the Kamehameha flavor is based on strawberry lychee. It is sugar-free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine. It is a brand-new flavor explicitly made for the collaboration.

Two other popular G FUEL formulas are getting Dragon Ball Z skins: sorbet and sweet cantaloupe-flavored Saiyan Pride, featuring Vegeta, and citrus freeze Hidden Power, with Piccolo and Gohan. G FUEL is teasing more flavors and Dragon Ball Z characters for the lineup.

G FUEL founder and CEO Cliff Morgan commented: "Without having to travel the globe to collect seven Dragon Balls, my wish came true in getting to collaborate with an amazing franchise like Dragon Ball Z . Our fans are going to love boosting their power levels with this unique Strawberry Lychee combination, along with two classic flavors that are getting exciting new looks as part of G FUEL's Dragon Ball Z collection."

The collector's box includes a tub with 40 serves of the energy formula of your choice and an exclusive Shenron Shaker Cup. Note that it is only available in the U.S. and Canada. Orders will ship in December.

Source: Press Release