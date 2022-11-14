Chainsaw Man Editor Confirms Manga Creator's New Twitter Account

's "little sister" account gets suspended; new account claiming to be Fujimoto begs everyone to believe it's him

Chainsaw Man manga creator Tatsuki Fujimoto is not only a talented artist but also one of Twitter's quirkiest personalities. His presence on the platform is made even funnier because he technically only started posting under his own name this weekend, all the while begging people to believe it's him.

For years, an account claiming to belong to the younger sister of Tatsuki Fujimoto regularly posted Fujimoto's artwork. The account was believed to be Fujimoto himself under the alias "Koharu Nagayama." After the anime debuted, "Nagayama" started posting live impressions and creator commentary on the episodes, as if there was any doubt before.

Unfortunately, young "Nagayama" met her Twitter demise on Friday. According to Chainsaw Man manga editor Shihei Lin , the account was suspended because of the user's self-declared age. Twitter users must be above 13 years old, but "Koharu Nagayama" has been in her third year of elementary school for at least two years.

After Shihei Lin reported this unhappy news, an anonymous account called " Tatsuki Fujimoto " replied: "Lin-san! I'm Tatsuki Fujimoto ! Please believe me! It's true!"

As other Twitter users pointed out, the line seems almost like an amusing callback to a scene in the manga when Denji tries to insist that he's the Chainsaw Man. In any case, Shihei Lin confirmed the next day that this new Twitter account (handle name @ashitaka_eva) belongs to "the brother of Tatsuki Fujimoto 's little sister." He continued that the account has posted rejected early designs from Chainsaw Man as proof of identity.

You can see an example of this below:

So far, " Tatsuki Fujimoto " has been posting about his vain attempts to get Koharu Nagayama's account reinstated, appealing to Twitter's non-existent technical support for Japanese users. He has also been posting random trivia about his favorite manga ( Welcome Back, Alice by Shūzō Oshimi ) and Ghibli films ( Princess Mononoke and Spirited Away ) if Koharu Nagayama's account isn't back by the time the next Chainsaw Man anime episode is out on Tuesday, then " Tatsuki Fujimoto " has declared that he will post his live impressions on this temporary account.

The account has over 530,000 followers as of press time.