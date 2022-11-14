VTubers Outnumber All Other Fandoms at Next Comiket

The Comic Market ( Comiket ) organizing committee revealed on Friday the complete list of circles (collaborative creative groups) participating in the upcoming Comiket 101 event. The most notable trend is that Virtual YouTuber fandom is now the clear winner among doujinshi circles. The category has 1,100 participating circles, up by 254 since Comiket 100 in August.

The next most popular fandoms are The [email protected] (858), the Fate series (746), Uma Musume (736), Kantai Collection (596), and Touhou (586). Kan Colle and Touhou lost 90 and 122 circles, respectively, while the other categories at the top saw small gains. Nevertheless, the numbers are all significantly lower than they were five years ago, a sure indication of just how quickly otaku trends can change.

It is also worth noting that Comiket is downsizing. After reaching its peak of 750,000 visitors across four days in December 2019, Comiket 100 ran for two days and only allowed around 85,000 attendees and 10,000 circles to participate per day. With a smaller number of participants per event, the growth of VTuber representation is especially noteworthy.

Comiket 101 will also restrict the number of visitors to a set number of pre-sold tickets. It will take place on December 30-31.