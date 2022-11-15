2nd SPY×FAMILY Uniqlo T-Shirts Launch on November 25

Now with a selection for kids!

UNIQLO announced on Thursday that it will launch the second part of its SPY×FAMILY collaboration collection on November 25 in the United States. The second collection now includes kids-sized shirts, allowing the whole family to enjoy the fun. There are four adult shirts, costing US$24.90, and three kid shirts priced at US$14.90.

The new designs feature images of the adorable Anya and the family dog Bond, who got his introduction in the anime's second part last month. The shirt colors are mostly pastel tones.

The collection will be available globally but launch dates vary by region. You can see the full selection of shirts on UNIQLO 's website, where they will also be available for online order.

The first collection launched in Japan on June 3 and in the United States on July 7.

Source: Press Release