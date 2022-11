Bandai Teases Giant TV Macross Fortress Toy (& Showcases Original 1980s Wood Prototype)

Macross

' Tamashii Nation 2022 event in Akihabara opened on Friday, showing off a wealth of new figures and toys for thefranchises, and more.fans in particular should look out for an entire floor devoted to the science-fiction. In particular, it boasts a giant toy mockup of the SDF-1fortress, as depicted in the original TV series, plus a showcase of the original 1980s wood prototype, back whenwas known in the pre-production stages asThe mockup of the SDF-1from the first television series is over 60 centimeters (24 inches) long, or at least 1/2000 scale. It is Bandai's biggest mockup of the fortress yet; the 1980s Takatoku toy was only 40 centimeters (15.75 inches) long. The bow hatch on the"arm" can open, potentially to show tiny Destroid robots inside. The reference display is only a mockup, so don't expect it to be mass-produced anytime soon.Incidentally, Bandai showed off an earlier, similarly-scaleddisplay mockup in 2015, but it was for the version in themovie — and that one has yet to appear in the market.It is also a treat to see the original wood prototype from the 1980s. According to the signage, this early model still has the mechanisms to transform from a battleship into a humanoid robot.Also displayed at the showcase: the DX Chogokin Fire Valkyrie (), the DX Chogokin VF-25G [Michael Blanc Use] Revival Version (), and the DX Chogokin YF-21 ().Plus, some teases for the Hi-Metal R line:So far, all of these items have been reference display mockups only, but the DX Chogokin Super Ghost Set for VF-31AX Kairos Plus [Hayate Immelmann Use] from thefilm will be available to consumers. Pre-orders are opening on Friday, and orders will ship in May. You can catch a glimpse of it below:The Tamashii Nation 2022 event will run until Sunday on three floors of the Bellesalle Akihabara building in Tokyo. You can find out more information about the full lineup and access the exhibit digitally through the event website Photo credit: ANNDisclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.