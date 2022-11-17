Interest
Bandai Teases Giant TV Macross Fortress Toy (& Showcases Original 1980s Wood Prototype)
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Also teased: Macross 7's DX Fire Valkyrie, Frontier's DX VF-25G Revival, Zero's Hi-Metal R VF-0D
Bandai Spirits' Tamashii Nation 2022 event in Akihabara opened on Friday, showing off a wealth of new figures and toys for the Gundam, Macross, Saint Seiya franchises, and more. Macross fans in particular should look out for an entire floor devoted to the science-fiction franchise. In particular, it boasts a giant toy mockup of the SDF-1 Macross fortress, as depicted in the original TV series, plus a showcase of the original 1980s wood prototype, back when Macross was known in the pre-production stages as Battle City Megaload.
The mockup of the SDF-1 Macross from the first television series is over 60 centimeters (24 inches) long, or at least 1/2000 scale. It is Bandai's biggest mockup of the fortress yet; the 1980s Takatoku toy was only 40 centimeters (15.75 inches) long. The bow hatch on the Daedalus "arm" can open, potentially to show tiny Destroid robots inside. The reference display is only a mockup, so don't expect it to be mass-produced anytime soon.
Incidentally, Bandai showed off an earlier, similarly-scaled Macross display mockup in 2015, but it was for the version in the Macross: Do You Remember Love? movie — and that one has yet to appear in the market.
It is also a treat to see the original wood prototype from the 1980s. According to the signage, this early model still has the mechanisms to transform from a battleship into a humanoid robot.
Also displayed at the showcase: the DX Chogokin Fire Valkyrie (Macross 7), the DX Chogokin VF-25G [Michael Blanc Use] Revival Version (Macross Frontier), and the DX Chogokin YF-21 (Macross Plus).
Plus, some teases for the Hi-Metal R line:
So far, all of these items have been reference display mockups only, but the DX Chogokin Super Ghost Set for VF-31AX Kairos Plus [Hayate Immelmann Use] from the Gekijōban Macross Delta: Zettai LIVE!!!!!! film will be available to consumers. Pre-orders are opening on Friday, and orders will ship in May. You can catch a glimpse of it below:
The Tamashii Nation 2022 event will run until Sunday on three floors of the Bellesalle Akihabara building in Tokyo. You can find out more information about the full lineup and access the exhibit digitally through the event website.
Photo credit: ANN
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
The mockup of the SDF-1 Macross from the first television series is over 60 centimeters (24 inches) long, or at least 1/2000 scale. It is Bandai's biggest mockup of the fortress yet; the 1980s Takatoku toy was only 40 centimeters (15.75 inches) long. The bow hatch on the Daedalus "arm" can open, potentially to show tiny Destroid robots inside. The reference display is only a mockup, so don't expect it to be mass-produced anytime soon.
Incidentally, Bandai showed off an earlier, similarly-scaled Macross display mockup in 2015, but it was for the version in the Macross: Do You Remember Love? movie — and that one has yet to appear in the market.
It is also a treat to see the original wood prototype from the 1980s. According to the signage, this early model still has the mechanisms to transform from a battleship into a humanoid robot.
Also displayed at the showcase: the DX Chogokin Fire Valkyrie (Macross 7), the DX Chogokin VF-25G [Michael Blanc Use] Revival Version (Macross Frontier), and the DX Chogokin YF-21 (Macross Plus).
Plus, some teases for the Hi-Metal R line:
So far, all of these items have been reference display mockups only, but the DX Chogokin Super Ghost Set for VF-31AX Kairos Plus [Hayate Immelmann Use] from the Gekijōban Macross Delta: Zettai LIVE!!!!!! film will be available to consumers. Pre-orders are opening on Friday, and orders will ship in May. You can catch a glimpse of it below:
The Tamashii Nation 2022 event will run until Sunday on three floors of the Bellesalle Akihabara building in Tokyo. You can find out more information about the full lineup and access the exhibit digitally through the event website.
Photo credit: ANN
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history