Kinmoza Voice Actress Asuka Nishi Announces 1st Pregnancy

Voice actress Asuka Nishi (Shinobu in the Kinmoza! series) announced on Twitter last Friday that she has entered the fifth month of her pregnancy. She said she will work as much as her health allows and plans to take it easy during her pregnancy.

She also noted that she feels uncertain because this is her first pregnancy, but she is full of happiness when she considers the child's life steadily growing inside her.

Besides her role as Shinobu, Nishi is also known for voicing Rika in The Devil Is a Part-Timer! , Ursula in Bodacious Space Pirates , Tsubaki Akabane in Anime-Gataris , and Eri Nakamura in Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest .

In April 2021, she announced her marriage to a man outside the entertainment industry.

In other celebrity pregnancy-related news, fashion model and actress Nozomi Sasaki announced last Tuesday that she is pregnant with her second child.

In 2017, she married comedian Ken Watabe of the comedic duo "Unjash." The couple welcomed their first child in September 2018.

Sasaki starred in Juon: Owari no Hajimari ( The Grudge : Beginning of the End) and Ju-on: The Final horror films in 2014 and 2015 and since appeared in Kanon , Shizumanu Taiyō , and the live-action Tokyo Ghoul film.

Image via Asuka Nishi 's website