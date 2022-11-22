Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya Film Holds 1-Day Screenings on Story's December 18 Date

It's becoming a yearly tradition for Haruhi fans to celebrate the day the world got altered

It's becoming a yearly tradition for Haruhi fans to celebrate the day the world got altered. Last year, Kyoto Animation 's The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya film held one-day screenings on December 18, the date when much of the action of the film takes place. Kadokawa announced last Wednesday that the screenings will happen again this year.

The two screenings will take place at Tokorozawa Sakura Town's Japan Pavilion. The daytime screening will occur at 11:40 a.m., while the evening screening will be at 3:10 p.m.

The lottery for early tickets will be open until November 27, and general sales will begin on December 3. Theatergoers will receive a set of three film-style cards as a bonus. Regular tickets cost 2,800 yen (about US$20).

The 163-minute film is based on the fourth volume in the light novel series by Nagaru Tanigawa and Noizi Ito . In the story, it is mid-December, and SOS Brigade chief Haruhi Suzumiya announces that the Brigade will hold a Christmas party in their clubroom. The brigade members Kyon, Yuki Nagato, Mikuru Asahina, and Itsuki Koizumi start preparing for the party. Still, a couple of days later, Kyon arrives at school to find that Haruhi is missing. Not only that, but Mikuru claims she has never known Kyon before, Koizumi is also missing, and Yuki has become the sole member of the literature club...

The film opened in Japan in 2010. Funimation licensed the film in 2016. Bandai Entertainment previously released the film on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in North America in 2011.

Source: Press Release



