WWE, Roblox Celebrate Thanksgiving Weekend with Beyblade

Takara Tomy 's Beyblade franchise announced partnerships on Friday with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and the online game platform Roblox .

A hands-on Beyblade Burst free-play area will be available at the upcoming WWE Survivor Series on November 26 at TD Garden, Boston. UpUpDownDown, WWE's video game YouTube channel, is streaming a YouTube short teasing a Beyblade showdown between WWE stars The New Day, Xavier Woods , and Kofi Kingston.

In addition, Roblox will add Beyblade content to the fighting game Ultra Power Tycoon and climbing game Tower of Misery over the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend. The new content will be available on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and smartphone devices.

Last weekend, the Beyblade Burst series hosted a panel at Anime NYC . An ADK Emotions NY representative teased that the series will is looking for "new partnerships in licensing, merchandising and content categories across an increasingly wide range of platforms."

The series launched an official TikTok account earlier this year.

Takara Tomy launched the original game franchise in 1999. The first 51-episode Beyblade television anime series, directed by Toshifumi Kawase , premiered in Japan in January 2001. The English version debuted in July 2002.

The first Beyblade Burst anime premiered in Japan in April 2016. The sixth television anime series, Beyblade Burst QuadDrive ( Beyblade Burst Dynamite Battle in Japan), premiered in Japan in April 2021. The show began airing on DisneyXD and DisneyNOW in December 2021.

The franchise will get a live-action film produced by Jerry Bruckheimer ( Pirates of the Caribbean, National Treasure, Top Gun ) and Paramount.

Source: Press Release