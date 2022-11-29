Rose of Versailles Tiara Lets You Be Marie Antoinette For 100 Million Yen

Ever wanted to experience what it's like to be a queen? The Rose of Versailles 50th anniversary exhibit is offering that opportunity to fans by selling a model of Marie Antoinette's tiara. The catch: It costs 100 million yen (about US$720,000), not including consumption tax.

This tiara is not just a pretty prop; it is modeled on historical tiaras from the 18th century. Much like other tiaras from that period, the pendant is detachable, allowing wearers to change the jewelry depending on the occasion. The tiara is made of 10.21-carat diamonds and is encrusted with 17 pearls of various sizes. The pendant is an 83.12-carat mixed-cut rhodolite garnet.

Yuko Yagi designed the tiara, and craftsman Hiromasa Tanaka handled its creation. It took approximately a year to create the lavish headpiece.

The tiara will be on sale at the Rose of Versailles 50th anniversary exhibit in Osaka's Hankyu Umeda Gallery from November 30 to December 12. The exhibition first opened in Tokyo from September 17 to November 20. The exhibit also sells jewelry paintings based on iconic illustrations from the manga.

Source: Comic Natalie