Voice Actress Kotori Koiwai's ASMR Label Earns Over 100 Million Yen

After launching a series of ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) videos in 2020, voice actress Kotori Koiwai proudly announced on her Twitter account on Saturday that the total revenue generated by her "kotoneiro" ASMR label has reached 100 million yen (about US$720,000).

Koiwai promised to deliver even better products to her listeners' ears and asked for her fans' continued support.

Her newest release on Friday casts her as a Virtual YouTuber named Miyamazaka Suimi, a 17-year-old girl who loves eating and sleeping. The approximately 113-minute release contains relaxing sounds to help listeners wind down or drift off to sleep.

Koiwai may be best known as the voice of Renge Miyauchi in the Non Non Biyori anime series. She also voices Elaine in The Seven Deadly Sins , Nono Daichi in Aikatsu! , and Kana Altair in Soul Eater Not!

[Via Otakomu]