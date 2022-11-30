×
Doraemon Toy Transforms Into His Time Machine

posted on by Kim Morrissy
Takara Tomy draws upon experience with the Transformers series for new Doraemon toy

Takara Tomy is drawing upon its experience with the Transformers series to release a robot toy next year which can transform into Doraemon's iconic time machine. The "Complete Transforming-Type Doraemon" toy is around 8.6 centimeters tall when in Doraemon mode and 11.2 centimeters when in Time Machine mode.

The toy will go on sale in Japan on June 28, 2023. Only 6,000 units will be produced for the initial lineup, costing 12,903 yen (about US$93) each. Pre-orders are available at bookstores and other retailers.

Bonus items included a book explaining the toy's design, an introduction to the robots that appear in the Doraemon series, a custom-made pedestal for the time machine, and a diorama art board with an original illustration. Illustrator Hidetsugu Yoshioka (Transformers PD Type) drew the illustration for the packaging.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web

