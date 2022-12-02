Inazuma Eleven's Shūya Gōenji Enters Nike's 'Footballverse'

World-renowned players face off in humorous four-minute ad

Fans worldwide are drawing comparisons between Blue Lock and Japan's Samurai Blue team at the World Cup, but another series has held the attention of sports otaku for years: Inazuma Eleven . Last month, the multimedia franchise made a surprise appearance in a humorous Nike ad. In the commercial, scientists in Geneva, Switzerland, create a "Footballverse" to settle an argument over who would win, French footballer Kylian Mbappé or 2006-era Ronaldinho.

The premise expands to add more world-renowned players, including two Ronaldos (different eras), Cristiano Ronaldo, Virgil van Dijk, Sam Kerr, Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd, and Leah Williamson. It's at the three-minute mark that things get animated as Shūya Gōenji (Axel Blaze) appears...only to receive a red card for being a fictional character.

Level-5 launched the Inazuma Eleven multimedia franchise in 2008 with the first game for the Nintendo DS. It has since inspired two sequels, several anime, the Inazuma Eleven GO series, and multiple spin-offs. The Inazuma Eleven : Victory Road of Heroes game (previously titled Inazuma Eleven Ares ) has faced multiple delays.

Source: Famitsu