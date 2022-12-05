Lupin III Won't Bother Stealing Your McDonald's

He'll just have it delivered, according to this new ad

Why bother stealing someone's McDonald's burger when you can have one delivered straight to you? Even the famed thief Lupin III is tempted by this way of thinking, as demonstrated in McDonald's Japan 's newest collaboration ad with the Lupin III series.

The fast food chain began streaming the ad on Monday, which will air on Japanese television on Tuesday.

In the animated ad, Zenigata and Goemon size up a woman eating a gratin croquette burger. When they ask Lupin if they should take it, he responds, "Nah, with the app you can just have it delivered." Seconds later, a McDonald's worker hands them a takeout bag. Lupin remarks: "See? Pretty convenient."

In the first collaboration ad in September, Lupin, Jigen, and Goemon approach a McDonald's Drive Thru. Lupin can't remember Fujiko's order, but fortunately, Goemon has remembered to use the new mobile order Drive Thru function on the McDonald's Japan app.

Source: Comic Natalie