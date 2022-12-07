Bullet Train Boy Band Inspires NFT Anime Videos

TV program debuting on December 27 will tell behind-the-scenes stories of group's 4 newest members

The boy band Bullet Train will release animated videos for its four newest members. The "Bullet Train Anime Adaptation Plan ~First Confession of the New Members' Rumored Secret Stores~" program will premiere on BS TV Tokyo for four consecutive days starting from December 27, and the anime scenes will be sold as limited-edition NFTs with exclusive bonuses for customers.

The videos will focus on Shuya (11th train), Masahiro (12th train), Aloha (13th train), and Haru (14th train), who are joining the Bullet Train Arena Tour concerts next year. The programs will focus on each of their histories in sequence, exploring their memories of adolescence and behind-the-scenes stories of their debuts. Each performer will play themselves in the anime.

The Bullet Train group debuted in 2011 and consists of nine members in total. Shuya, Masahiro, Aloha, and Haru debuted in August, replacing former members Sho, Koichi, and Yusuke.

Image via Bullet Train's website

Source: Comic Natalie