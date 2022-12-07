Hinako Note Manga Creator Draws Lead Character Pregnant

Four-panel manga ended in January 2021

Mitsuki's Hinako Note manga may have ended in January 2021, but time passes for the titular protagonist Hinako. Last Monday, Mitsuki posted an illustration of Hinako visibly pregnant with the caption: "Ah! It moved just now!"

The manga centers on the titular protagonist Hinako, who is poor at speaking and lives in a rural part of Japan. She wants to improve her speech to talk to people freely, so in high school, she transfers to Tokyo and plans to join a theater club. When she arrives, it turns out her boarding house is a secondhand bookstore, and a girl who loves eating and books lives there.

Mitsuki launched the manga alongside Comic Cune , a former magazine-within-a-magazine supplement for four-panel manga in Kadokawa's Monthly Comic Alive magazine, in August 2014. When Comic Cune relaunched as a full-fledged standalone magazine in August 2015, the manga relocated to the new magazine. Kadokawa published the manga's seventh and final compiled volume in March 2021.

The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series that premiered in April 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.



[Via Hachima Kikō]



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.