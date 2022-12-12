Gunpla Builders World Cup 10th Tournament Finals Stream Live on December 17

42 works from 15 territories will be represented

Gundam.info announced on Monday that the BANDAI SPIRITS YouTube channel will stream the finals and awards ceremony for the Gunpla Builders World Cup 10th Tournament on December 17 at 4:00 p.m. JST. The tournament is returning for the first time in three years.

Forty-two works from the U-14 course, U-20 course, and OVER-21 courses will be on display from the following 15 territories: Japan, Mainland China, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong SAR, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Australia, Vietnam, USA, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East.

The tournament's official website and The Gundam Base Virtual World serve will display 360° view images of the finalists' work.

Katsumi Kawaguchi , the head of Bandai's Hobby Department, will present the 1st to 3rd place winners alongside judges from BANDAI SPIRITS Hobby Division, the model magazine editorial department, and other staff members.

Source: Gundam.Info



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.