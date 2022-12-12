My Hero Academia Collab Launches in Fortnite on December 16

First Naruto, then Goku... Now it's Deku's turn

First Naruto, then Goku... Now it's Deku's turn. The newest Weekly Shonen Jump title to join Fortnite is My Hero Academia . The game's official Twitter account announced on Sunday that the collaboration will launch on December 16.

Fear not...



My Hero Academia arrives 12.16.2022 pic.twitter.com/g1eoENygM9 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 11, 2022

Epic Games released the Fortnite survival game as an early-access title in 2017, and it has since debuted on PC, the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One consoles, and on mobile devices. The game, which is notable for its pop culture crossover content, also has a strong presence in Japan. The game launched a collaboration with the Naruto series last November, and its second part launched in June. A Dragon Ball collaboration launched in August.

