One Piece Odyssey Game Previews Held on Actual Ship

Reviewers played the demo last week on the Star of India, the world's oldest active sailing ship

Bandai Namco Entertainment America held press previews for the One Piece Odyssey game last week in an unusual locale: the Star of India, the world's oldest active sailing ship. The ship was first built in 1863 and serves as a maritime museum in San Diego. Given the swashbuckling pirate theme of One Piece evoking the Golden Age of Piracy, a historical ship only seems like the appropriate environment to appreciate the game's vibe.

One reviewer, Ben Hanson of MinnMax, took it upon himself to tour every corner of the ship and post a travelogue to YouTube. You can learn all about the ship's fascinating history in the video, cheekily titled "Check Out This Boat."

Going by the footage, the deck included wanted posters for Luffy and his crew. The game's logo was projected onto the sails. Amusingly, the tour guide says he has read a few volumes of One Piece and thinks it's a good manga.

If you're curious about what Hanson thought of the game demo itself, a separate video recaps his impressions.

The game will launch for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox Series X|S on January 13, 2023, delayed from the originally planned 2022 release. The game will launch on PC via Steam on January 12.

Bandai Namco Entertainment is accepting pre-orders with the following options:

Standard Edition: This includes the base One Piece Odyssey game

game Deluxe Edition: This includes the base game, the Deluxe Pack (Two jewelry accessories, the Sniper King traveling outfit), the Adventure Expansion Pack (One Ultra Useful Accessory Set, additional Story DLC, and 100,000 Berries), and a Pre-Order Bonus (10x Energy Apples, 10x Excite Apples, 3x Golden Jellies, 100,000 Berries, and the Traveling Outfit set)

Limited Edition Bundle (Available only through the Bandai Namco Store): This includes the base game, an exclusive Luffy & Lim figurine (23x21x21 cm), and a Pre-Order Bonus (10x Energy Apples, 10x Excite Apples, 3x Golden Jellies, 100,000 Berries, and the Traveling Outfit set)

ILCA ( Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl ) is developing the JRPG, and Bandai Namco Entertainment is producing the game. Original manga creator Eiichiro Oda is credited for the original story and character/monster designs. Motoi Sakuraba ( Tales of series) is composing the music.

The One Piece manga centers on Monkey D. Luffy, an aspiring pirate who, like many other pirates, dreams of claiming the legendary "One Piece" treasure left behind by a legendary pirate. He gathers a crew and a ship and explores the Grand Line in search of the treasure while confronting rival pirates and government navies along the way.

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.