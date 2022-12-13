Voice Actress Asami Tano Gives Birth to 1st Child

Tano is best known for playing Saki Nikaidō in, Ninny Spangcole in

Asami Tano , best known for playing Saki Nikaidō in Zombie Land Saga , Ninny Spangcole in Burn The Witch , and Akane Hino/Cure Sunny in Glitter Force ( Smile Pretty Cure! ), announced on her Twitter account on Monday that she gave birth to her first child at the end of last month.

She wrote that she decided to make an announcement after giving birth because of the uncertainties around childbirth. She plans to return to work while taking into account her health. She also asked her fans to care for themselves in these uncertain times.

Her husband, Ryō Kitamura , also announced the birth, noting that both the child and mother are healthy. He wrote that he wants to work diligently as an actor and father and asked fans to watch over him warmly.

The couple announced their marriage last December.

Tano was born in 1987 and was raised in the Hyogo Prefecture. Besides her roles in Zombie Land Saga , Burn The Witch , and Precure , she is also known for voicing Sarah Kazuno in Love Live! Sunshine!! and Chiharu de Lucia in The Pilot's Love Song .

Kitamura is known for playing Anji in the Tsumasaki no Uchū live-action film and Yagen Tōshirō in the Touken Ranbu live-action film and stage plays. He has some anime voice acting roles, including Arashi Narukami in Ensemble Stars! and Saizou Kirigakure in Sengoku Night Blood .

Image via Amuse

[Via Otakomu]