One Piece's Uta Wins 2022 Japanese Internet Buzzword Awards

The top Japanese Internet buzzwords of 2022 (Netto Ryūkōgo 100) announced results on Monday, and it turns out Uta from One Piece Film Red was the top winner. One Piece fervor was on full display, with Monkey D. Luffy ranking third.

The nominations are chosen based on the page views from Internet pop culture and slang dictionaries Nico Nico Pedia and Pickup Encyclopedia, as well as the most popular tags on pixiv relative to the previous year. From those 100 words, a grand prize winner is selected based on which word had the highest access counter of all.

The top 10 overall buzzwords are listed below:

Not only did several Spy×Family characters feature in the top 10 buzzwords list, but the series also won the pixiv award because it saw the most significant increase in pixiv submissions compared to last year. The Zundamon Vocaloid character scored at the top of Nico Nico 's user survey.

Source: Anime! Anime!